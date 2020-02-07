Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus, Gloster SUV, G10 MPV unveiled ahead of India launch

MG Motor India has unveiled two new products bound for the Indian market The first is the MG Hector Plus and the second model is the Gloster SUV. The Hector Plus is scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of 2020 while the Gloster will also be launched later this year. MG has also thrown in a surprise unveil with the G10 MPV which is also said to be launched in India.

MG Hector Plus

The Hector Plus is based on the same underpinnings of the Hector SUV which is already onside in India. However, MG has made enough changes to the styling to allow it to be differentiated from the standard 5-seater model. The front features a new larger front grille with a restyled front bumper. However, the split headlamps design is carried forward. Although, the sleek LED-DRLs have a new design, and the main headlamp cluster positioned lower on the bumper has also been reworked. The Hector Plus will be offered with a set of 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear carries forward the overall styling from the Hector with the clamshell boot-lid. However, the tailgate design is new and it does away with the red contrast panel that connects the two tail-lamps like it is n the standard Hector. The rear bumper is also new and it features an “internet inside” badging on the boot lid, meaning that it will be equipped with MG’s iSMART connected features.

MG has not released the look of the interior of the Hector Plus, but the dash layout will remain pretty much identical to the Hector from what we gather from examining the showcar. However, what will be new in the cabin is for the rear passengers. The Hector Plus will be offered with 6-seat and 7-seat configuration. the 6-seat version will feature captain seats for the second row with a bench seat for the third row that can accommodate two more occupants. The 7-seat configuration will feature a bench seat in the second row. The Hector Plus will be a direct rival to the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

MG Gloster

The MG Gloster will be the flagship SUV for the Chinese owned British brand in India. For the front, the Gloster features a more traditional automotive styling. It features a large octagonal from grille with three vertical slats. It is flanked by two sleek designed headlamps with fob lamps positioned lower on the bumper. In profile, the Gloster has a traditional SUV-like silhouette. MG will only offer the SUV with a diesel engine which is likely to offer 218hp and 480Nm of torque. The Gloster will be offered with high levels of personalisation and will be available in 6 and 7 seat configurations. The Gloster is a full-size SUV which will rival the likes of Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. However, as MG plans to manufacture the Gloster in India, it is likely to have a more affordable price tag which is expected to be around Rs 40 lakh.

MG G10 MPV

The MG G10 is a full-sized MPV which will rival the recently launched Kia Carnival. MG already sells the G10 in international markets like Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and South America. MG says that the G10 will come loaded with features like multiple seating configurations, panoramic sunroof, rear power sliding doors and more. Currently, MG is maintaining silence over any further details. As and when these models are to b launched, more details will be revealed.