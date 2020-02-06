Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo edition launched at Rs 1.38 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the V-Class Marco Polo at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is the luxury MPV from the German manufacturer who already sells the standard model in India for a price of Rs 68.40 lakh-1.10 crore (ex-showroom) offered in three trims 7-seater Expression, 6-seater Exclusive and the 6-seater Elite. Now Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Marco Polo edition of the V-Class in India for a starting price of Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo edition is a variant of the luxury MPV that is designed to deliver a comfortable luxurious experience while combining outdoor ruggedness. Mercedes-Benz says that the V-Class Marco Polo offers a home-away-from-home experience. The German luxury automaker is trying to focus on a customer base like people who live out of a suitcase and always on the road as well as being a perfect vanity van for actors.

In India, the V-Class is only sold in the long-wheelbase version and globally, the Marco Polo is also based on the same version of the V-Class. allowing maximum cabin space. Inside the V-Class Marco Polo, the luxury MPV will be fitted with a kitchenette, fold-out table, the rear bench rears and converted to a bed for two and it also comes with roof bed with space for two more persons. It even has a small wardrobe.

The V-Class Marco Polo will be offered in two variants, Camper and Horizon variants and will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to the 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The V-Class Marco Polo Horizon is priced at Rs 1.38 crore and the Camper variant is priced at Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom). However, Mercedes-Benz India will offer a large amount of customisable options, with the V-Class Marco Polo.