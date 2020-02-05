Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz storms in with a host of products- EQC, new GLA, A-Class Limousine and more!

Mercedes-Benz has showcased a host of products at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo. From production-ready models to electric cars to concepts, the list includes its all. The list of unveils includes one of the all-new 2020 GLA SUV. The new iteration of this entry-level SUV from the German carmaker is going to be launched in India sometime within the next couple of months. The new GLA comes with a revised exterior which includes a new design for the bumpers, headlamps, grille as well as other visual elements. Also on showcase is the new GLE which was launched recently in India. In addition to this, the SUV portfolio of Mercedes-Benz at the Auto Expo includes the new-gen GLS SUV.

Talking about the sedans, Mercedes-Benz has on display the Maybach, the C-Class as well as the new E-Class. From the AMG side of the pond, the German carmaker has on display the AMG G 63, the AMG A 35 Sedan as well as the AMG C 43 Coupe. The AMG GT 63 S 4 door coupe, which holds the title of the world's fastest series production four-seater is also on display at the 2020 Auto Expo. This is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is capable of churning out 635 hp.

EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886

Grabbing the attention is the Volocopter, flying car concept. Also on display is the EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886 as well. Mercedes-Benz has recently launched its sub-brand EQ in India. The EQC will have its official launch within the next couple of months. In fact, all the products that Mercedes-Benz has displayed here, are going to be launched in India very soon. Mercedes-Benz pavilion also has a number of digital innovations on display as well.