Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe launched in India

At the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe. The fastest AMG car has been priced at Rs 2.42 Cr. This four-door coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre, V8 engine that is capable of churning out 639 hp along with 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to 9-speed automatic gearbox. The power is sent to all the four-wheels. The AMG GT 63 S holds the title of the fastest series-production car around the Nurburgring racetrack. This car can go from 0-100 km in just 3.2 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 312 kmph.

In terms of design, the GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe shares a lot with the AMG GT R. It gets the identical front end which look very aggressive thanks to the sharp headlamps and the wide chrome grille. The hunkered-down stance of the coupe give it a very sporty appearance.

Alongside the AMG GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe, Mercedes-Benz has showcased the AMG A 35 AM Limousine and the AMG C 43 Coupe alongside the AMG G 63.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, says, "The exciting and innovative line-up of products on display underlines our commitment towards our customers. It is also a sign of our confidence in the potential of the country's automotive sector." "As a customer-focused brand, it is extremely satisfying and rewarding to be able to reach out to our customers, both current and potential via this platform, and show them what we have in store for them in 2020 and beyond," he adds