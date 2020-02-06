Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol unveiled with micro-hybrid technology

Maruti Suzuki have unveiled the much-awaited Vitara Brezza facelift in India. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift also brings along with it a petrol variant. The petrol Vitara Brezza prices will be announced later. Bookings have started while deliveries will be fulfilled by the end of April. The petrol Vitara Brezza will compete with the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue.

The engine is the same K15B from the Ertiga but and it makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of torque. The 48V mild hybrid system that is paired with this engine is new and has been developed for this vehicle. A 5-speed manual or automatic transmission can be availed with this engine. The latter is a 4-speed automatic, again borrowed from the Ciaz. The claimed mileage of the Brezza petrol is 17.06 kmpl with manual and 18.43kmpl with auto. It is highly likely that this engine could also be available with the S-Cross in the near future.

In terms of looks, the Brezza petrol has got a bolder fascia. This includes the redesigned front bumpers, ice-cube DRLs, different LED headlight set up and bolder grille. There are dual-tone, 5-spoke alloy wheels on offer while the tail too has been slightly revised. Inside, the black theme continues but then the infotainment system has gotten slightly bigger. It still has the same interface as before as well.

The Brezza petrol is expected to have the same dynamic qualities as the now defunct diesel model - fun to drive. This quality and the slightly heavy steering will mean that the vehicle will be quite the corner carver. A full road test, Express Drives style, will help determine if this stands true or not.