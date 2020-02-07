Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift unveiled

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Ignis facelift in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The facelifted Ignis brings with it the same hunkered stance that was quite popular with the first car. The grille gets a u-shaped motif, two new paint schemes - lucent orange and turquoise blue, LED projector headlights as well as front and rear skid plates. The alloys too are new. Blue highlights inside the cabin as well as the touchscreen infotainment system from the Wagon R are available now. This one provides cloud connectivity, driver safety alerts and other related vehicle info. It is available with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

Like before the new Ignis comes only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This one makes 83hp of power and 114Nm. There is a 5-speed manual as well as AMT on offer. No prices for guessing that this is a BS6 compliant unit. The Ignis mileage numbers haven't been revealed but expect it to be around 21kmpl.

Bookings begin today while the price announcement happens a few days after the expo. The car is available only through Nexa dealerships and buyers will have the option of two new colours Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue to choose from. Additionally, there will be dual-tone options also available with the Ignis and Nexa Blue with Black, Lucent Orange with black roof and Nexa blue with silver roof will be available.

Speaking at the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “IGNIS enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.”