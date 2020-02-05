Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E electric coupe concept unveiled

Maruti Suzuki, as usual, opened the Auto Expo and it had an electrifying model to showcase. That wasn't pun intended. The Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E coupe concept was showcased as its show stopper. The coupe is a study of how Maruti Suzuki can usher in a new era for automobiles. The mantra is to go green across value chains. The company has stopped BS-IV production and Maruti says that the customer has eagerly adopted the technology. More than eight of Maruti's current mode lineup have CNG. Maruti says that the government's commitment towards adding more CNG powertrains is a positive step.

Coming to the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E, the vehicle has got layered fins to its bumper. It has been conceptualized in India. The fascia grabs attention with its sweeping cross-bar design merging into the lamps. Maruti says that it creates a unique signature with a light bar emerging from the S emblem. The four-seater will likely inspire next-gen SUV design for the manufacturer. The dashboard is a flowing element and is tilted towards the driver. From the look of it, there is a heads-up display and the steering wheel too is funky. There are flexible swivel seats that, Maruti claims, will give the occupants the chance to engage with the infotainment system.

Unfortunately, there has been now word on the powertrain or when the vehicle will go into production. We have been told that the vehicle can take a hybrid as well as pure electric powertrains. We firmly believe it will be the latter.