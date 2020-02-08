Auto Expo 2020: Make any car a connected car

While 2019 saw many connected cars being launched in the Indian market—including Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and MG Hector—the fact remains that connected car technology is usually available only in the more expensive variants of these cars. In an effort to democratise the technology, MapmyIndia and Trak N Tell displayed IoT solutions for cars at the Auto Expo.

MapmyIndia

It showcased products that, it claims, can make your car/bike interactive, and even safer. “We have showcased the CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) suite of software, hardware and mapping products and solutions—the key enablers for a smart, location aware, intelligent, intuitive and two-way voice enabled (talking) transport systems,” said Rohan Verma, CEO & ED, MapmyIndia.

Connected: The company’s connected vehicle cockpit and cluster platform and super app offers a multi-screen, voice-first, real companion-like interface that connects the customer with the vehicle.

Autonomous: Its ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) claims to deliver a safer and accident-free drive. In case of emergency, like the driver not being able to apply brakes on time, the system, the company said, can communicate to the vehicle to autonomously apply brakes.

Shared: The next wave of growth in the automotive segment may not come from retail sales, but from fleet sales. Millennials view mobility/travel as a service and are not bothered with asset/vehicle ownership. The company showcased ideas/solutions for this as well.

Electric: MapmyIndia showcased solutions such as EV charging station locator (enables users to locate the nearest charging station with a compatible plug), EV navigation, battery efficient routes, accurate remaining distance range and EV Spider Maps that tell you the maximum your vehicle will be able to travel with the current charge.

In addition, the company is building and providing end-to-end IoT-enabled and battery range-enhancing EV battery management systems, battery packs and powertrain hardware solutions for fleets, end-users and OEMs.

Trak N Tell

It is a Gurgaon-based IoT company that provides vehicle telematics solutions, and is displaying these the Auto Expo 2020. These devices and solutions help the user to monitor the ‘state of charge (SoC)’ in an electric battery, help in tracking the vehicle through GPS, provide geo-fencing in case of theft or misuse, provide over-speeding alerts, etc.

Pranshu Gupta, founder & CEO, Trak N Tell, said, “We have a range of IoT devices specifically aimed at electric vehicle fleet operators and as an OEM solution to EV vehicle manufacturers.”

Its range of infotainment cum tracking devices, under the IntelliPlay brand, can be installed in most cars, into a usual 2-DIN set-up. It includes a touchscreen with built-in 4G LTE connectivity, remote engine immobilisation (in case of theft), two-way voice calling, wireless audio and video playback, Google Maps-based navigation, reverse camera and dash-camera.