Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Treo 2.0 electric three-wheeler unveiled with solar roof, range extender and more!

Auto Expo 2020 is mostly about electric vehicles and some of these are indeed quite interesting and one can see everything from electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and even full-length electric buses at the ongoing biennial event. When it comes to electric vehicles, Mahindra is one mainstream manufacturer that can't be ignored. At the event, the company has unveiled the next generation Treo electric three-wheeler and this one is called Treo 2.0. The new model is completely localised except for the battery cells. Even the battery technology and battery assembly have been done completely in house by Mahindra. Starting with the changes on the Treo 2.0, the Treo 2.0 now gets new doors and seats for better convenience of the occupants.

Mahindra Treo 2.0 charger

Apart from the Treo 2.0, the company also showcased a dedicated charger for the vehicle at Auto Expo 2020. Mahindra says that multiple chargers of this kind will be installed across the length and breadth of the country and the brand aims to set up 800 of these by August this year during the initial phase. The company is also displaying a range extender with the vehicle which is basically a secondary battery. The range extender is claimed to increase the range of the Treo 2.0 by 60 to 70 km. That said, with the range extender installed, Mahindra Treo 2.0 can now offer a total range of up to 200 km with the primary battery offering up to 130 km in a single full charge.

Another interesting highlight of the Mahindra Treo 2.0 is that it gets a solar roof that can increase the range of the vehicle by 26 to 30 km in just 4 hours. The said figure may vary depending on the city. However, the Treo 2.0 will be launched without a solar roof initially and the same might be integrated on the final production version in the coming months depending on the Government's incentives on solar panels.

The launch of the Mahindra Treo 2.0 is set to take place in the next two to three months. Apart from the Mahindra Treo 2.0, the company has also showcased the all-electric Treo load, which is the cargo version. For detailed coverage of Auto Expo 2020, visit our Express Drives YouTube channel.