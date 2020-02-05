Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eKUV launched, eXUV300 electric, Funster and Atom unveiled

Mahindra stole the limelight at the 2020 Auto Expo. Mahindra showcased a plethora of vehicles, all heading towards electrification obviously. The Mahindra Funster is an roadster concept that has dual electric motors coupled with full-time AWD. Mahindra says that the Funster will have a 230kW powertrain and a top speed that is 200kmph. 0-100kmph is achieved in just 5s while the range is an astonishingly amazing 520km. It's battery pack is rated for 59.1kWh. The Mahindra Funster sports four seats and a funky concept styling. The six, illuminated slats, LED strips as headlights and all look very concept-ish and highly unlikely to make it to production.

Mahindra Funster.

As far as the eKUV is concerned, the vehicle has got a 150km range. If you look at the specifications of the eKUV, it has a 15.9kW electric motor that makes 54.4hp (40kW) /120Nm motor that is paired to a liquid-cooled Li-ion battery. One can charge this mini-SUV less than an hour through the fast charger while the regular charger that is provided with the vehicle will juice it up in six hours. The Mahindra eKUV price in India starts from Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom, post FAME-II benefits.

Mahindra also spoke about its new TGDi turbo petrol engines. These will replace the range of existing petrol engines. The best part is that these are not only BS-VI compliant but also ready for stage II. Moreover these engines are also certified for Euro 6 D regulations. Along with this, the diesels with BS6 will also roll out soon.

Mahindra also rolled out its Atom fleet vehicle. The company claims that this one will take on the duties of a three wheeler but with the safety of a four-wheeler. The vehicle has a monocoque body and comes with 4G connectivity system.

Mahindra Atom

The Mahindra eXUV300 comes with a new design language for future Mahindra vehicles. A permanent magnetic synchronous motor is used here. New interior which is in character with the electric vehicle is also used. The battery pack sits on the floor of the vehicle. There are all-LED headlights and dynamic turn indicators too. More so, the eXUV300 looks more like the Kona.