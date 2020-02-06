Auto Expo 2020: Kia unveils Sonet Concept that will spawn Brezza, Venue sub-compact SUV rival

Kia Motors India has been pretty tight-lipped about its upcoming sub-compact SUV contender that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Hyundai Venue which it is based on. As Kia is expected to launch a product in India every 6 months, the new production model of the Sonet Concept is likely to make its debut in the second half of 2020 and see its market launch sometime around or prior to the festive season in 2020. The test mules of the production model of the Sonet Concept have already been seen testing on the street of Delhi NCR as the image below shows.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, the production model of the Sonet Concept will likely be powered by the same engine options as the Venue. It would feature 1.2-lite petrol, a 1.4-litre diesel and a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor with the 7-speed DCT automatic with a maximum output of 120hp. The sub-compact SUV from Kia is likely to also feature Evo Connect and would be offered with a newly designed interior inline with Kia’s latest design language. Design elements on the concept model are likely to be carried forward with subtle tweaks when the model reaches a production form. While some subtle changes are expected in terms of proportions before it finally hits the roads.

Additionally, at the Kia pavilion, the brand also showcased the Kia Seltos X-Line concept, you can read more detailed information on it here. Along with that, also displayed its green mobility prowess with the Soul EV and Niro EV. The Soul EV is powered by a 64kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack offering around 450 kilometres of range in a single charge. 2019 Red Dot Award winner XCeed was also displayed at the Auto Expo along as a part of the 14 strong product display.