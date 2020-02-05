Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival MPV launched at Rs 24.95 lakh

Kia Motors India has launched its second product for the Indian market. Kia Motors is following up the Seltos SUV with the premium multi-purpose vehicle called the Kia Carnival which has a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh for the base variant. The Carnival will be offered in 7, 8 and 9 seat configurations and will be offered in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine.
The Carnival with the Premium variant will be offered with 7 and 8 seat configurations. The mid-level Prestige variant of the Carnival would be available in 7 and 9 seat configurations. The fully-loaded Limousine variant will only be offered with 7-seat configurations with VIP seats for the second row and comes with 10.1-inch dual touchscreens for rear-seat entertainment for the second-row passengers. As standard, the Carnival will come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but the Limousine model will also come with UVO Connect.
The Kia Carnival will be powered with a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is, of course, BS6 compliant. The engine develops 200hp and 440Nm of torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels. The Carnival comes with LED headlamps, Allow wheels, powered sliding rear doors, 3-zone automatic climate control, dual-panel sunroof and more. Kia offers the Carnival in only three colours - White, Silver and black only, however, the interior uses a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme. The Kia Carnival is priced between Rs 24.95 lakh - Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Do you know What is Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Anti-Lock Braking System, Power Steering? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Get the latest cars price and upcoming bikes price in India exclusively at Financial Express. Stay tuned for new cars and bikes reviews, follow us on twitter, Facebook and subscribe us on YouTube for latest auto news.