JK Tyre launches new smart tyre range with Bluetooth connectivity for improved fuel efficiency

JK Tyre recently launched its new smart tyre range in India during the 2020 Auto Expo. The smart tyre comes with an industry-first real-time cloud-based monitoring system that uses sensors for tyre maintenance through a smartphone app. The sensors augment updates on tyre health via multiple digital platforms like the company’s indigenous TREEL Care app and web page.

The manufacturer says that the smart tyre technology helps in the improvement of fuel efficiency by 4-5 percent by early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures, adding that this leads to a reduction in carbon emission. Moreover, timely measures like keeping tyre pressures at optimal levels would help improve tyre life.

Monitoring all aspects of the tyre, Smart Tyre screens tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. The information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on a mobile application.

The Smart Tyre technology is compatible with cars, bikes and trucks/buses. It is available in three variants for cars- Smart Tyre Sensor Car Kit: Valve, MTrac Smart Sensor Car & Truck Kit: Valve and MPower Smart Sensor Car Kit: Valve. Similarly, it is available in two variants for bikes- Smart Tyre Sensor Bike Kit: Belt and MTrac Smart Sensor Bike Kit: Belt.

Besides launching the smart tyre tech, JK Tyres also unveiled a series of concept tyres:

Puncture Proof Tyres: Punctures are common on Indian roads. This unfortunate situation that can jeopardize a driver’s safety. Tyre puncture repair is a tedious task and to address this issue, JK Tyre has introduced Puncture Resistant Technology. A concept developed for cars and two-wheelers, the Puncture proof tyre has unique sealants forming a protective layer which repairs punctures automatically thereby ensuring a hassle-free and safe drive.

EV Tyre: The electric vehicle industry in India is evolving and JK Tyre is ready to cater to the needs of the EV industry. These next-gen tyres have an optimised tread pattern which is ideal for Electric vehicles. Loaded with features like Low Rolling Resistance, low noise emission and superior wet traction, these EV Tyres offer a greener and environment-friendly drive.

Coloured Tyre: These coloured tyres are made from the specially formulated coloured rubber compound and is available for Cars and Two Wheelers.

Fuel-Saver Tyre: The next generation of fuel-efficient tyres - the XF series, is built on the cutting edge advanced JETOCT technology, which helps improve tyre efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres.

Tubeless Radials: Designed to meet the emerging needs of the Indian fleets, these next generation of Tubeless Radial Tyres for Trucks and Buses are developed with new silica compound, which provides longer life, fuel savings and lower cost of operations.