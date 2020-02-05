Auto Expo 2020: JBM Auto unveils Eco-Life e9 and e12 electric buses

JBM Auto has showcased Eco Life e9 electric bus at the Auto Expo 2020 today. The bus was launched by SK. Arya, Chairman, JBM Group and Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group. As per the company, Eco Life saves around 1000 equivalent tons of carbon dioxide along with 350, 000 litres of diesel over 10 years of operation. The Eco Life bus is powered by fast-charging lithium batteries that deliver a range of 125 to 150 km in a single full charge. JBM says that its focus is to be a one-stop solution provider in the Electric Vehicles segment by providing a complete ecosystem solution for E-mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group, said that the company has a long journey to ensure zero-emission public transport solutions and electric buses would be a catalyst. Today countries across the globe are embarking on creating sustainable EV policies and if India achieves the FAME-II targets it will be amongst the top 3 countries in the world in terms of e-vehicle numbers. He added that this will also generate around 10 million jobs and open many avenues for direct and indirect employment in the e-mobility space and allied sectors.

Moreover, he added that the Eco-Life e9 expands the brand's electric bus portfolio further with its elder sibling e12 that was launched in the last Auto Expo. The Eco-Life series has been designed and localized keeping the government’s Make in India vision. The brand has also conceptualized the ’Well to Wheel’ concept of e-mobility in-house i.e. solutions ranging from clean energy generation to green energy consumption.

