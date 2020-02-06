Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai India unveils premium SUV Tucson, to launch mass mkt e-car in 2-3 yrs

Even as Hyundai Motor Company has said it will suspend production in South Korea because the Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted supply of parts, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) is taking a cautious approach. While HMIL doesn’t directly source from China, SS Kim, MD & CEO, said that, as a global OEM, “we might be indirectly related to China as far as suppliers or powertrain manufacturing processes are concerned.” The company is in the process of finding out whether or not there will be any direct or indirect impact on its India operations.

“We are investigating at the supplier level,” Kim said. Like most OEMs, HMIL also has global suppliers such as Bosch, Delphi and Continental, which have a global sourcing structure. “We are contacting them and checking whether their operations in India are being impacted/will be impacted by the current conditions in China or not,” he added. Smartphone and consumer electronics companies in India have already noted that they may face production cuts and delays in launch of new products because of disrupted component supplies.

New Tucson

On Wednesday, at the Auto Expo, HMIL launched a new version of its premium SUV Tucson, a level above the Creta. It will also launch the new Creta on Thursday. “We have sold more than 4 lakh units of the Creta since 2015, and there would be a large number of prospective customers who would want to upgrade; with the Tucson, we will target that customer base,” said Tarun Garg, director, sales & marketing, HMIL. He added that there is a shift happening towards SUV body-shape, with the segment now accounting for 24% of the overall passenger vehicle volumes. The Tucson will be powered by BS6 two-litre petrol and diesel engines, and will be equipped with features such as all-wheel drive, traction control and powered seats. It will also be HMIL’s third ‘connected car’, after the Venue and the Elantra.

Electric cars

HMIL plans to launch a mass market electric car in India within 2-3 years, and will aim at increasing localisation to keep upfront costs low. For the Kona, HMIL imports some parts, including a lot of battery components, from South Korea. In this year’s Union Budget, the customs duty on import of electric vehicles, in a completely knocked down (CKD) form, was raised to 15% from the earlier 10%.

However, Kim said HMIL will not raise the prices of the Kona (currently `23.7 lakh, ex-showroom), but would try to absorb costs, and at the same time work towards localising more and optimising processes. For the planned mass market EV, HMIL is in the process of talking to automotive suppliers as well as technology companies to set up an electric vehicle ecosystem in the country. “Our mass market electric car will have very high local content,” Kim said.