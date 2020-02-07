Auto Expo 2020: Hot-selling Indian SUVs Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza arrive in new avatars

Put together, both Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta have sold about 10 lakh units in India over the last four years. The Creta was launched in 2015 (4.6 lakh units sold) and the Brezza in 2016 (over 5 lakh units sold). In the process, both these compact SUVs have led to the decline of the sedan segment in India (today SUVs account for 24% of the overall passenger vehicle volumes). And on Thursday, both arrived in a new avatar at the Auto Expo.

The Brezza, a sub-4 metre SUV, will now be available only in a petrol engine variant (1.5-litre K-series BS-VI) while the diesel variant has been discontinued.

It also gets a new exterior design and a more premium cabin. While the outgoing variant was available in either manual or AMT transmission options, the new Brezza will have the four-speed automatic gearbox, in addition to the manual. It also gets the company’s mild-hybrid technology for better fuel-efficiency . The fuel-efficiency of the petrol-engine-only variant is 17.03kpl, while that of the mild hybrid variant is 18.76kpl. The mild hybrid has technologies such as an extra lithium-ion battery, idle start-stop, torque assist and brake energy regeneration.

Hyundai, on the other hand, didn’t announce the engine specifications of the Creta but it is expected to get both diesel and petrol engines. It’s the second-generation Creta, so the design has been completely changed. The design was showcased in China last year as the next-generation ix25. Changes include Hyundai’s new signature grill (similar to the Venue SUV), split headlight arrangement in the form of a triangle, and squared wheel arches. It also has a larger wheelbase compared to the outgoing Creta. The company, however, didn’t showcase the cabin.

The Brezza will be launched later this month, and the Creta in March.