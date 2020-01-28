Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors of China to unveil two Haval SUV Concepts

China’s largest SUV manufacturer, Great Wall Motors has made the official announcement that it will make its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo on February 5. The automaker will introduce its Haval brand in India by showcasing two concept vehicles. At the event, GWM will also have its range of SUVs also present to showcase its product portfolio, along with its innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, the Haval Concept H will make its global debut, alongside which the Haval Concept Vision 2025 will see its India debut. The Haval H Concept teaser image suggests that the vehicle looks like the Haval F7 SUV which is already on sale in other countries like Russia and China. The size of the vehicle suggests that it could be a rival to the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Internationally, the F7 comes equipped with 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines both of which use automatic transmissions. As for the Concept Vision 2025, the vehicle made its global debut at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in 2019.

Wei Jianjun, Chairman, GWM, stated, “This is indeed a proud moment for us as we are on the verge of entering the Indian automotive market. We are excited at the limitless possibilities that lay ahead as India is an important market for us. At GWM, we aim to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and hope to create an everlasting relationship with the discerning Indian customer. With the R&D centre in Bangalore and now our participation at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, we want to further ascertain the importance of India as the core strategic market.”

GMW has acquired General Motors’ Talegaon factory and the agreement was signed on January 17, 2020, and the RnD centre for the company has been set up in Bangalore. Since 1997, GWM currently has its presence on more than 60 countries. Russia, Australia, South Africa, South America and the Middle East are only to name a few.