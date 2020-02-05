Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors debuts Haval brand in India with Concept H Hybrid and Vision 2025 SUVs

China’s Great Wall Motors has unveiled two concepts at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida showcasing its plans for the Indian market. Great Wall Motors, China’s leading SUV manufacturer has debuted its Haval brand in India with the introduction of two concept vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo. At its Pavilion, the Chinese automaker took the wraps off the Concept H which is a plug-in Hybrid. The interior of the vehicle features a dual tone colour combination and has modern layout featuring latest generation technologies.

GWM will launch its first Haval branded product in 2021 and also introduce the GWM EV brand as well. The second model on display at the Great Wall Motors pavilion is the Vision 2025 concept SUV which initially made its debut at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in 2019. The concept SUV features 5G connectivity and many intelligent features. It features an all glass roof that connects right from the windscreen and the driver experience has been inspired from gaming.

Concept H

At the event, GWM also has its range of SUVs like the Haval F7, present to showcase its product portfolio, along with its innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems. GMW has acquired General Motors’ Talegaon factory and the agreement was signed on January 17, 2020, and the RnD centre for the company has been set up in Bangalore. Since 1997, GWM currently has its presence on more than 60 countries. Russia, Australia, South Africa, South America and the Middle East are only to name a few. GWM plans to invest $1 billion USD in India and will also export models from its production facility in India.