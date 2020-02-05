Auto Expo 2020: Electric car unveils on day 1- Maruti Futuro-e, Renault K-ZE, Mahindra Funster and more!

The 2020 Auto Expo saw a host of electric car unveils as well as launches. Be it, production-ready models, as well as concepts, the Day of the motor show had it all. From Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz, each and every manufacturer had at least one electric car on display at its pavilion. Here is a sum-up of all the electric cars which were showcased on the day one of Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e

The Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e has a very layered design. The car has been conceptualized in India. According to Maruti, the front of the car creates a unique signature with a light bar emerging from the S emblem. The Futuro-e is likely to result into a future SUV product from the brand in India.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886

The all-electric EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886 come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout with two asynchronous electric motors. Out of these, one mounted on the front axle while the other on the rear axle. Sitting under the floor of the EQCis an 80kWh lithium-ion battery. According to the WLTP cycle, the EQC can deliver a maximum driving range of 417kms. The two motors combined produce a maximum of 402hp and the vehicle is electronically limited to a top speed of 180kmph.

Renault K-ZE

The KZ-E is essentially the all-electric derivative of the Kwid hatchback. It has a range of 50 km and can charge from 0-80 per cent in a matter of 50 minutes. It is a feature-rich car and the KZ-E could be Renault's first all-electric offering in the Indian market.

Renault Zoe

Also on showcase is the Zoe electric hatchback. The French carmaker is going to launch the same in India in the near future. The Zoe 52 kWh battery pack. The electric motor onboard this EV is capable of churning out 134 hp along with 245 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 comes in 9.5 seconds with a top speed of 140 km/h. The Zoe can be charged from 0-80 per cent in a matter of 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Volkswagen ID Crozz

Volkswagen I.D. Crozz made its India debut today at the 2020 Auto Expo. The production version of the same has already been confirmed for the global markets. There it will be powered by two electric motors, one for each axle and combined will have a power output of over 300 hp. The batter duties will be done by an 83-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that claims a range of 311 miles as per European testing cycle. The vehicle will also get fast charging as an option on top-variants.

Great Wall Motors R1

The Ora R1 electric car comes with a 35 kW motor. It promises to offer a range of close to 350 km on a single charge. The same will support charging through DC fast charging as well as standard home charging. It will have connected car features along with the support for voice commands. There is likely to be artificial intelligence support.

Mahindra Funster

The Mahindra Funster showcased today at the Auto Expo stands as a roadster concept. It comes with dual electric motors that are coupled with a full-time all-wheel-drive system. According to Mahindra, the Funster is going to get a 230kW powertrain which is going to promise a top speed of 200kmph. This electric roadster will promise a 0-100kmph within just 5 seconds. Interestingly, this roadster will offer a range of 520 km on a single charge. while the range is an astonishingly amazing 520km. It has a 59.1 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra eKUV

Another all-electric product showcased, or rather launched by Mahindra today was the eKUV. Priced at Rs 8.25 lakh, this vehicles offers a range of 150km. The Mahindra eKUV comes with a 15.9kW electric motor that makes 54.4hp (40kW) /120Nm motor that is paired to a liquid-cooled Li-ion battery.

Mahindra eXUV300

The Mahindra eXUV300 comes outs across a new design language for future Mahindra vehicles. This electric SUV comes with a permanent magnetic synchronous motor is used here. The new interior which is in character with the electric vehicle is also used. The battery pack sits on the floor of the vehicle.