Auto Expo 2020: Bird Electric EV1 unveiled with 300 km range, to be priced under Rs 10 lakh

Haima Automobile, one of the leading automakers in China, has announced its foray in the Indian market by showcasing its family all-electric car Bird Electric EV1. The company announced that the hatchback will be available in the range of Rs. 10 lakh on Indian roads. Haima New Energy has entered into a technical collaboration on EV with Bird Electric a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bird Group. The all-electric vehicle is likely to be manufactured at soon-to-be-set-up plant in Manesar and would be introduced in two variants with driving range of 200 km and 300 km per charge, respectively. The first lot of Bird Electric EV1 would take at least 12-15 months for the roll-out.

In the back of rising demand for clean mobility, thanks to government’s continuous push through favorable policies and tax sops on electric vehicles, Bird Electric EV1 ha been specifically designed for the Indian customers looking at value proposition in the B-segment. Bird Electric EV1 all-electric hatchback will come with an extended warranty package and annual maintenance package at an easy cost. Bird Electric EV1 is fitted with high energy lithium battery and electronic control system and has a torque of 30KW/ 95N.m/150 Nm. The car will have a top speed of 120 kmph with the power consumption merely at Rs 60 per 100km. Bird Electric EV1 has the largest boot capacity of its category in five-seater configuration.

Commenting on this, Ankur Bhatia, Director, Bird Electric said that the company is glad to be foraying into electric car segment with a world leader like Haima. The brand is confident that the duo will successfully match up to customer expectations. The alliance has put in significant time evaluating the electric car market in India, studying evolving customer preferences before bringing this announcement. The vehicle offers unbeatable flexibility matched with equally unbeatable price point.

