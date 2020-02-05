Auto Expo 2020: Biggest car launches and unveils

The Auto Expo 2020 opened to a lukewarm response. The lack of manufacturer participation was telling. This, however, didn't dampen the spirit with many automakers launching their vehicles to oohs and aahs. Here is a list of the biggest launches or unveils from the 4-wheeler world.

Maruti Futuro-E: The coupe concept study is ready to take electric or hybrid powertrains is the only detail Maruti is ready to reveal. Not only this, Maruti is unlikely to put it into production. This though is one unveil that left everyone's jaws dropping.

Hyundai Tucson: A very successful model for Hyundai in this segment. Now, it's available with petrol as well as diesel in BS6 configuration. There is also an 8-speed auto as well as AWD and that much-needed sunroof. Prices weren't announced today.

Kia Carnival: Hyundai's sister concern unveiled the Carnival MPV and launched it in our market. The price is the shocker - Rs 24.95 lakh. At this price, the MPV starts where the Innova Crysta range ends. A lone diesel engine is available. The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV top was unveiled and its production version will go on sale in the second half of this year.

Tata HBX: The Tata H2X concept has been renamed as HBX. It will have petrol and diesel engines in BS-VI form and will be production-ready by the end of this year. This was part of a mega unveil by Tata Motors.

Skoda Octavia RS245: This race monster in road-going form was launched today. The price is Rs 36 lakh and the power is 245hp, transferred to the front wheels through a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen T-Roc: This compact SUV, as well as Tiguan All Space SUV bookings, have started from today. The latter is a 7-seater while the other model sits below the Tiguan.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Mercedes-Benz unfurled a flurry of products but of importance is the all-new A-Class sedan. This model is similar to the one in China and will be more spacious than the A3. Bookings start now while the price announcement happens by June this year.

Great Wall Motors: The Chinese automaker showcase it's the first vehicle for India in concept form. Concept H is a plug-in hybrid and features new as well as other technology. This will be a Creta-sized SUV with a lower price tag. One to watch out for.