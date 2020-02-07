Auto Expo 2020: Shahrukh Khan says shared mobility is the future

His kids don’t even want to learn driving, and yet here he is at the Auto Expo 2020, promoting new cars. Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador of Hyundai for over two decades, believes that shared mobility is the future. “The responsibility of owning a vehicle and looking after it is decreasing with the younger generation; they are more into sharing,” he told journalists on Thursday.

Have you used shared mobility services, especially abroad?

I am very old-fashioned. In the US, my kids tell me to ‘Uber it’, but I have never used shared mobility services. However, it’s the future. To the new generation, mobility means having access to the best cars as and when you want them and more importantly, not having to look after them.

Which car suits your personality?

I cannot distinguish myself from the Santro. I feel the Santro and my (good) life started together.

Which new car will you use in your next film?

Yesterday, I was listening to a film script, in which the car has an important role to play. Probably I will sit down with them (people from Hyundai) and figure out which one to use. In the film Fan, we used five Hyundai cars; in Don, we used the Sonata.

Which according to you is the best car-chase scene in a film?

The car-chase scene in Ronin, I think, is the best and most realistic.

Why Hindi film industry hasn’t been able to do a similar car-chase scene?

There are two reasons: One, cameras have to be expendable items in a car chase, and cameras are very expensive in India; two, films, especially in Hollywood, are made at a budget of millions of dollars, unlike ours.