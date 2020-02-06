Auto Expo 2020: All-new Hyundai Creta unveiled ahead of launch in March

Hyundai India has unveiled the second-generation Creta compact SUV in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. Hyundai India has also confirmed the SUV will be launched in March 2020. The Creta is based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos and is expected to come equipped with a new line-up of engines, all new exterior interior design and a long list of features along with connected features.

The Hyundai Creta has been a huge success in the Indian market which most other automakers failed to emulate. Hyundai has sold over 4.6 lakh units of the Creta in India and 1.9 lakh units globally. The new Creta gets all-new styling features a split headlamp with a boomerang design, a 3D cascading front grille, sculpted front bumper and skid plates. All of this brings the design of the Creta in-line with Hyundai global design language. The front also features LED DRL with the vertically designed boomerang shape. The car sits on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels It also features LED tail-lamps with a high mounted stop lamp. The rear section also sees the Creta badging being replaced with the bold CRETA lettering on the tail-gate.

Hyundai has not revealed the interiors of the vehicle as yet, however, some glimpses front the blackout windows show that it is different from the Chinese model on sale internationally, The Creta's interior will feature an all-new dash layout with a touchscreen infotainment system. The Creta will also feature Hyundai's latest iteration of the BlueLink 1.5 connected features when it is finally launched.

Being based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, the Creta is likely to be offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both of which should get an automatic gearbox as well. The Seltos is also offered with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol that is mated to a 7-speed DTC as well. Currently, Hyundai is tight-lipped about the powertrains that will be offered with the Creta, more will be revealed in the coming month when the Creta is launched.