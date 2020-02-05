Auto Expo 2020 | 245hp Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched: Superb facelift, BS6 Rapid & more showcased!

Auto Expo 2020 has begun and Skoda has showcased multiple vehicles at the biennial event. To start with, the Vision IN concept that made its first India appearance at the recently concluded Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Media Group Night has also been displayed here. The production-spec model of the Skoda Vision IN will be launched at a later stage under the company's 2.0 project. Also, it will be the first model that will be made on the brand's MQB A0 IN platform that has been tailored especially for the Indian conditions.

In terms of design, the Skoda Vision IN concept looks quite bold and sharp with an upright nose at the front. Moreover, you will find chrome finished Skoda grille that is flanked by split projector headlights. Other significant design highlights include plastic cladding, and massive 19-inch alloy wheels. Coming to the rear, you get crystal-like LED tail-lights along with an LED light strip that runs across the width of the vehicle. In terms of competition, the Vision IN will go up against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment. The Vision IN mid-size SUV will arrive this year and apart from this, the company will be launching a new sedan next year.

Talking of the other product at the company's pavilion at the biennial event, Skoda has launched its most powerful Octavia ever - the RS 245 at a price of Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the same will open for March 1 and only 200 units have been allocated for India. The power output of this one is, well, 245hp that is transferred through the front wheels with the help of a 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine.

The torque output of this engine is pegged at 370Nm and the motor is mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The Skoda Octavia RS245 can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in 6.6 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 250kmph. Key visual elements of the Skoda Octavia RS 245 include 18-inch alloy wheels along with all-LED lighting set up, and VRS body kit. The performance sedan also gets blacked out highlights on the ORVMs and grille. Inside the cabin of the Octavia RS 245 are VRS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone seats with contrast stitching and VRS logo on the front headrests.

At the biennial event, the company has also displayed the BS6 version of Rapid. The new colour for this car - Matte black will be available by the end of this year. With the BS6 Rapid, Skoda is targeting at 10 percent share of the segment. Karoq TSI is also present at the company's pavilion. With a top speed of 202 kmph, the Karoq gets a virtual cockpit along with 9 airbags and a panoramic sunroof. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre TSI engine that is good for 150hp of power along with 250Nm of torque. Transmission is a 7-speed DSG unit.

Also present at the venue are Skoda Superb facelift TSI and the Kodiaq TSI. The two get power from a 2.0-litre TSI engine developing 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. Both get a 7-speed DSG transmission as standard.