Australian-spec Hyundai Venue scores 4 stars in ANCAP crash test!

In a recent crash test conducted by Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), the independent vehicle safety authority, the Hyundai Venue has scored a 4-star safety rating. This is for the Australian-spec model of this compact SUV. The Venue scores 91 per cent in adult occupant protection and 81 per cent in child occupant protection. However, it only managed to score an average of 62 per cent, below the required minimum of 70 per cent in order to get the coveted 5-star rating. Why was that?

Well, in the Australian market, the Hyundai Venue comes with multiple driver assistance systems, which also includes Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB). Now in the tests conducted by ANCAP, the AEB system on the Venue did not score up to the mark, particularly in the case of avoiding rear-end collisions. Also, the system scored average when it comes to detecting vulnerable road users, such as cyclists.

The Hyundai Venue, apart from being sold in India, also retails in North America as well as in the Australian markets. The models sold oversees is slightly different in comparison to the India-spec version. it is longer by 45 mm and also has a marginally longer wheelbase. Also, the feature list as well as the safety equipment list is expansive than the one sold in India. Not only this but the engine line-up of the model sold in Australia is also different.

The India-spec Hyundai Venue is priced at Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.11 lakh. It comes with standard safety features such a dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with the high-speed alert system.