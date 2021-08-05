August 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 1.3 lakh off on Renault Duster, Kiger, Kwid

Renault India is offering heavy discounts and benefits on its entire range of models in India. The Renault Duster, Kiger, Triber and Kwid are being offered with discounts up to Rs 1.3 lakh in August 2021.

Renault India offers four products in the Indian market. The tried and tested Duster, the micro SUV Kwid, the subcompact MPV Triber and the recently launched small SUV – the Kiger. To boost demand in August 2021, Renault is offering discounts and benefits on all four products. The French brand is offering up to Rs 1.3 lakh in benefits this month so here is a breakdown of the offers on each model.

Renault Kiger August 2021 Discounts

In August 2021, the Renault Kiger is being offered with a Rs 10,000 benefit as a special loyalty package for repeat customers or as an exchange bonus on an older Renault model. Additionally, a corporate discount is also available up to Rs 10,000, with a special benefit for rural customers as well. Kiger customers can also opt for a 6 month EMI holiday with the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2022’ offer. While these are standard offers on the Kiger across India, in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerela, customers also receive a 5 year/1,00,000kms extended warranty package.

Renault Kwid August 2021 Discounts

On the Kwid, Renault is offering up to Rs 10,000 as corporate discounts, 6 month EMI holiday, Rs 10,000 in exchange benefit under r.e.li.v.e scrappage policy. Should you be okay to purchase a 2020 model year unit, you will get an additional Rs 10,000 in cash discount. On top of all that, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerela states can enjoy cash benefits up to Rs 50,000 while customers in other states can avail of up to Rs 40,000 in benefits.

Renault Triber August 2021 Discounts

As standard, the Renault Triber is being offered with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 with special offers for rural customers. Additionally, 6 month EMI holiday is also available while an exchange benefit under the “relive’ scrappage policy will also include Rs 10,000 in benefits. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerela states can avail Rs 70,000 in benefits on a Triber Model Year 2020, while benefits of Rs 60,000 is offered on a Model Year 2021 Triber. The rest of India can avail of benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the model year 2020 Triber or Rs 50,000 on a MY2021 Triber.

Renault Duster August 2021 Discounts

On the Renault Duster, the French brand is offering up to Rs 30,000 as a corporate discount with special offers for rural customers. In addition to the Rs 10,000 as an exchange bonus as a part of the scrappage policy as standard. While in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerela, up to Rs 90,000 is offered as a cash discount. The breakdown of the Rs 90,000 cash benefit includes an exchange benefit of Rs 40 000, a cash discount of Rs 35 000 and a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 15 000. The rest of India can enjoy benefits up to Rs 65,000. This includes an exchange benefit of Rs 30 000, a cash discount of Rs 20 000 and a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 15 000. This results in a maximum benefit on a Renault in August to be up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.