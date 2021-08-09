August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

Benefits up to Rs 40,000-50,000 are being offered by Hyundai on its hatchback and sedan models. However, no offers are available on its popular SUVs this month.

Hyundai Motor India is offering benefits up to Rs 50,000 on its models in August 2021. However, these benefits are limited to only a handful of models. Among the 11 models being sold today by Hyundai India, benefits in August are limited to just four. There are no offered available this month on its popular SUVs or even its premium sedans. The offers in August 2021 only extend to the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and the new i20.

On both the Aura and the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai is offering Rs 50,000 in benefits in August 2021. These benefits extend to petrol, diesel and CNG variants of both products. On all petrol models of the Hyundai Santro, the automaker Is offering benefits up to Rs 40,000. The Hyundai i20 petrol variants are also offered with up to Rs 40,000 in benefits. Hyundai India’s official website states that the benefits include finance schemes and exchange offers. These offers are said to be available for the specified models till August 31, 2021.

Hyundai’s premium sedans — Verna and Elantra are not offered with any benefits in August 2021. Also, if you’re looking to purchase one of Hyundai’s SUVs like the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tuson or even the Kona electric SUV, Hyundai is not offering any benefits with these models this month.

Additionally, Hyundai is preparing to launch its sporty ’N-Line’ brand in the Indian market. It will see the introduction of the i20 N-Line, offering cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior of the car. These changes are inspired by Hyundai’s Motorsport brand — N which stands for Nanyang and Nurburgring. For more details about Hyundai’s N-Line model launches in India, click here.

