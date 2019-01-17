Audiophiles rejoice! Pioneer’s new compact subwoofer to turn your car into a concert hall!

Pioneer, one of the leading car infotainment makers from Japan has recently launched TS – WX70DA Compact Powered Subwoofer in the Indian market priced at Rs 37,490. The new subwoofer offers deep and dynamic bass sound quality for music enthusiasts. The subwoofer comes loaded with a number of segment-leading features such as back loaded horn structure, CLASS-D amplifier, installation flexibility and digital base control.

The new subwoofer from the Japanese car infotainment maker comes with digital base control which offers twin base modes for enhanced experience including Deep and Dynamic modes. The prior mode has been tuned to deliver rich and deep bass sound quality and is the perfect mode for music genres such as classical, jazz and country. On the other hand, the Dynamic mode delivers a strong and high bass sound which is the ideal mode for the genres such as EDM, Hip-Hop, and Rock.

Featuring CLASS-D amplifier system, the subwoofer can be played without any direct contact with the car’s battery, thus ensuring a safer usage and indirectly lower power consumption. Comprising of a back loaded horn structure, the subwoofer has been designed to decrease the mechanical resistance while churning out a natural and deep bass sound for dynamic music experience. Also, the sound system has been intelligently designed to use minimal space, enabling easy installation and use. The speaker system is available in matte black and is available for purchase near any authorized Pioneer dealer near you.

On the launch of Pioneer TS – WX70DA, Mr. Toshiyuki Yoshikawa, Managing Director of Pioneer India said, “We strive for the excellence in each and every product we offer. The latest subwoofer, TS – WX70DA is a reflection of our commitment. We will continue to introduce such products in the future.”