Audi Weekender driving experience returns for a fourth season to keep weekends exciting

Audi India has announced the return of the Audi Weekender programme for the 2019 season that has commenced on May 5, 2019, in Pune, Maharashtra. The Audi Weekender allows customers and enthusiasts to experience the entire Audi model range from the A range of sedans, their ‘Q’ badged SUVs, the RS performance models and their flagship supercar, the Audi R8 on exclusive curated tracks under the supervision of trained experts.

If you sign up, you will be able to experience Audi’s performance models like the S5, RS 5, RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Performance and the 601bhp R8 in a guided track. Additionally, the Q range with the Q2, Q5, and Q7 will have a specially designed off-road track that will try and put the ‘quattro’ all-wheel-drive system to its limits. The A range featuring the A3, A4, A5 and the A6 will take you through a scenic drive along with a slalom course

Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India said “Customer engagement is the key to being accessible as a brand to our fans; we began the year with the Audi quattro Cup 2019 edition, which is celebrating its India finals this weekend in Bengaluru. With the start of the Audi Weekender, we begin with the next phase of our experiential marketing calendar for the year. The Audi family is a close-knit one and we want the customers to feel cherished at every single touch point in their journey with our brand,”

Currently, Audi has only revealed the date and venue for the first event in Pune. The Audi Weekender will be travelling through to other cities across India and the calendar for the other cities are yet to be revealed.