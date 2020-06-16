Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

The Audi TT was quite a popular sportscar that was discontinued by the company in India, sometime last year. The cars that are being recalled number only 137 units.

Audi India will soon be recalling certain units of its iconic Audi TT car. It’s been some time since Audi India stopped selling this car here. The affected units were made between 2015-19 and the company says that 137 cars will be recalled for inspection. Audi India says, “It cannot be completely ruled out that the fuel tank could be damaged and leak in the event of an accident. As a result, fuel could escape and ignite if it came into contact with hot surfaces.” In this case, Audi India might have to replace the fuel tanks of these cars. This exercise will take around 3-4 hours. The affected customers of these cars are being contacted from last week. These customers have also been told to take prior appointment to maintain social distancing as well as to ensure their cars get fixed within the designated time. At present, most of the workshops are running with only a few staff present on the ground.

The Audi TT ran a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that was good for 227hp and 370Nm. This engine was mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. While the 0-100kmph was dispatched in just less than six seconds, the claimed top speed was restricted to 250kmph. The power was laid down to the road through a Quattro all-wheel drive. The car had a decent ride quality to boot as well.

Needless to say the car was a looker. It had a hunkered stance and two doors. The cabin too was opulent enough and Audi used the virtual cockpit effect on the last-gen car. Further, the cabin was secured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESP. All this and with one variant on offer, Audi had priced the TT at Rs 60 lakh (according to the internet) before it was discontinued. Whether or not Audi India brings in a BS6 TT, is another question.

