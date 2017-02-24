Audi to launch new Q3, A5 Coupe and Q5 facelift in India this year

Audi India has launched the updated A3 Cabriolet and A3 sedan along with a diesel variant of the A4 this year. The car manufacturer is expected to introduce ten new models in the country before the 2018 Auto Expo. This year the company may introduce the 2017 Audi Q5, new A5 Coupe and the Q3 facelift. While the Q5 and A5 will be completely new models, the Q3 will have minor tweaks inside and on the design aspect, similar to the A3 models. Here are the details of all the cars.

2017 Audi Q5

The company already unveiled the new Audi Q5 at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and it will be launched in India this year. The 2017 Audi Q5 will be based on Audi's MLB Evo platform (Modular Longitudinal Matrix platform) and use of lightweight material will help in reduction of overall weight of the SUV. This platform also underpins the Audi A4 and the Bentley Bentayga.

In terms of dimensions, the new Q5 is expected to be taller, wider and have a longer wheelbase which will offer more cabin space. The upcoming SUV will also get Audi's Virtual Cockpit with a 12.3-inch display, a new infotainment system with navigation, wireless charging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. Like the current generation Q7, the new Audi Q5 will be leaner, in terms of its design appeal. A new hexagonal grille similar to the Audi family along with matrix LED headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps as well as LED tail lamps will mimic the design language followed by Audi for its new portfolio.

The five-seater SUV is expected to be powered by the same engine options, however, the company might introduce the new 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine that is witnessed doing duty in the A4 as well. This diesel engine is capable of producing 174 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque and will be mated to a 7-speed S- Tronic or an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox. Audi has not disclosed any new engine options yet, a 2.0 litre TSI petrol unit may also be on offer when the car is launched in India.

The 2017 Audi Q5 is expected to be priced between Rs 52 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, ex-showroom and will compete with the likes of the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Jaguar F-Pace.

New Audi A5 Coupe

The Audi A5 Coupe will be an all-new entry in the company's India lineup which has already been launched in international markets. Due for introduction by mid-2017, the coupe is based on the Audi A4, but, it will be two-door version. Other differentiating features between the A4 and the A5 Coupe is that the Matrix LED headlamps will be placed slightly higher than the A4. Like all Audi cars being introduced, the A5 Coupe will also have a large hexagonal grille.

The bonnet also gets creases, adding a sportier look to the car along with wider air intakes and chrome finished front bumper. In the international market, the A5 Coupe is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI petrol, a 2.0 litre TDI diesel and a 3.0 litre TDI engine. In India, however, the A5 Coupe may get a 1.4 litre petrol and a 2.0 litre diesel engine.

Audi Q3 facelift

Audi revealed the Q3 facelift in 2016 with few cosmetic enhancements and is due in the Indian car market by the second-half of 2017. The powertrain and dimensions of the facelifted SUV will remain same, however, the facelift will feature the large single frame hexagonal front grille. Other changes would include new bumpers with larger air intakes, stone grey side cladding and a new alloy wheel design. Inside the cabin, the Q3 facelift will feature new leather seats with lumbar support, a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel wrapped in leather on the higher variants.

Since there are no changes to the engine or transmission, the Q3 facelift will be powered by a 1.4 litre petrol and a 2.0 litre diesel engine. The company may consider a plug-in hybrid variant, however, details of the same will get clear as the launch nears.