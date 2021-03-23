Audi to complete India line-up this year; launch two EVs

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India, is hopeful that with a product offensive strategy in place for CY2021, the company will see double-digit growth.

By:March 23, 2021 10:09 AM

 

From the peak of over 40,000 units per year in 2014-15, sales of luxury cars in India dropped to about 21,000 units in CY2020. In the pandemic year, the market was led by Mercedes-Benz (7,893 units, down 43% year-on-year) and BMW (6,604 units, down 31%), while Audi — once the biggest luxury car player in India — trailed at just 1,639 units (down 63%). Other carmakers in this segment are Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Lexus. However, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India, is hopeful that with a product offensive strategy in place for CY2021, the company will see double-digit growth. “We launched the new made-in-India A4 sedan in January, and this year will see a host of new car launches; with a well-established petrol strategy in place, we are also geared up to kick off our electrification strategy in India,” he said.

Audi India currently manufactures only two models, the A4 and the A6. According to its website, the A3, the Q3 and the Q5 — the so-called ‘volume’ cars — are not even on sale. “Preparations are on for local assembly,” Dhillon said, without specifying any models. Last year, the company moved its strategy from petrol-plus-diesel to petrol-and-electrified cars. This year, in addition to petrol cars, Audi will also launch two pure electric cars. “We will launch the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback within two-three months,” Dhillon said. “This year will see new sedans and SUVs; we will have volume cars as also niche cars and sports cars, and will try and cover most of the segments.”

On electric cars, he said the success depends on the infrastructure — it should not happen that a customer buys these cars and faces charging-related issues. “We are trying to find out what potential issues a customer may face once he or she buys an electric car, and that’s why the launch is taking some time.”

While the sales split for Audi India (metro cities vis-à-vis non-metro) is 50:50, Dhillon said sales in tier-2 and tier-3 cities have been growing of late. “We will now have a workshop-first approach and focus on Audi Approved plus (pre-owned sales channel). At the same time, our focus on digital sales channel is paying off and about 20% of our sales leads are coming from the digital channel,” he said.

Last year, during the lockdown, Audi was one of the first carmakers in India to have launched digital sales initiatives, including 360-degree product visualiser in augmented reality and fully online car sales. On Monday, the company launched the S5 Sportback, a supercar priced Rs 79.06 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price