Audi teases e-Tron GT: First all-electric Audi Supercar with 500 km range, 600 hp likely!

Audi has announced that will be launching a string of electric vehicles in the days to come, three to be more specific. While the other two are likely to be an electric SUV and an electric sedan, the third one has caught our fancy a little more than usual. It's a performance electric, and its based on the evocative Porsche Taycan. With just a week to go for the launch, Porsche has teased their new e-Tron GT, ahead of its launch this week.

The e-Tron electric SUV, and the Sportback we’ve heard a lot about as the first next-gen all-electric vehicles that Audi will release based on their new electric platform. The one we are interested in, by the way, is the performance car that was developed in association with the good folks over at Porsche Gmbh, based on the Taycan’s platform.

Now, almost a year after the announcement, they are ready to pull the wraps off the vehicle at the LA Auto Show this week, and just to keep eyes on the e-Tron GT, they’ve teased a trailer of the car, and although it’s mostly flashing images, it does gives us a good idea into what to look for once the GT is launched. Now when they say working together, what they mean is that the Taycan -- formerly known only as Mission-- and the E-Tron GT might be sister cars. Based on the same platform with the same motor will be unique in terms of design.

What we do know is that Audi plans to get at least 500 km of range from every charge. It will also debut with the world's first 800-Volt battery which will allow for a charge rating of 350 kWh. Based on details on the Taycan released by Porsche, expect two electric motors with over 600 hp when working in tandem.