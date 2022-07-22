Audi teams up with Netflix on “The Gray Man” as the brand’s fully electric fleet featured in the film

This collaboration between Audi and Netflix will come to existence across nearly 30 countries with global premiere arrivals that include Audi’s fully electric fleet as well as social and digital activations.

German automaker Audi is teaming up with subscription streaming platform Netflix as the official automotive brand of the upcoming action thriller “The Gray Man.”, that will be released on the streaming channel on July 22, 2022 i.e today.

Audi and Netflix are releasing a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the vehicles in action. The automaker is billed as the official automotive brand featured in the film.

The Audi models featured in upcoming action thriller ‘The Gray Man’ are the all-electric Audi RS e-tron GT driven by Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron is driven by Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas), as well as the Audi RS 7 Sportback and Audi R8 Coupe is seen in a drive up sequence with Avik San (Dhanush).

Henrik Wenders, Head of Brand, AUDI AG said, “This cooperation made us feel action and high speed. Like the Russo brothers we at Audi are leveraging technology to create something unseen and unexperienced before,” he said. “Audi worked with the directors Joe and Anthony Russo on selecting the new cars. It was fascinating to be partners on this film production and to work closely with Netflix.”

Anthony Russo, Director of film said: “As storytellers, we have always been very interested in finding and exploring new technologies to find new tools to do something no one has ever done before.

Following the Netflix launch, Audi will tell the story behind the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron in a digital short film where viewers will learn how Agent Dani Miranda (played by De Armas) was first familiarised with her electric car.