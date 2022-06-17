Audi sues Chinese EV maker over trademark rights

Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio has been sued by German luxury car manufacturer Audi for alleged copyright infringement in a Munich court.

Volkswagen-owned luxury car giant Audi claims Nio violated its trademark rights. The lawsuit by Audi claims that Nio’s decision to initiate two of its electric vehicles as ES6 and ES8 encroaches on the German car brand’s trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, according to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

While Nio has not commented regarding this issue, this is nothing new as many Chinese auto manufacturers have been accused several times by global auto majors of copying the design and features of popular global models. The latest claim filed by Audi also comes in a comparable line.

This decision by Audi came in a move when the premium Chinese electric car brand made the majority of its sales in China and entered the Norwegian market in May 2021. Additionally, Nio plans to launch its cars in Germany soon alongside other key European markets such as Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark before the end of this year. Nio has started selling its ES8 model in Norway and claims that it plans to launch the ET7 electric sedan in Germany.