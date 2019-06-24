Audi SQ8 unveiled; new diesel powered flagship SUV gets mild-hybrid tech

One of Audi’s new entrants to their line up was their first ‘coupe’ style SUV was the introduction of the flagship Q8. Now Audi has given the Q8 some added grunt with their most powerful diesel V8 in their line up.

The Audi SQ8 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre diesel V8 engine equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine with the mild hybrid system is tuned to develop 429hp, being a diesel, it inherently generates a massive 900Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. To accelerate from 0-100kmph, the SQ8 48 seconds while top speed is limited to 250kmph.

The SQ8 is built of VW’s MLB platform. As an option, Audi will offer a new suspension package which also features a sports differential and adaptive air suspension. This system allows for an adjustable ride-height which can raise or lower the car up to 90mm. Additionally, the SQ8 will also come with electromechanical active roll stabilization that helps stiffen up the car and reduce body roll when driving hard through the corners. Another feature on the options list is all-wheel steering which is already available on the A8 flagship luxury barge.

Aesthetically, the SQ8 seems subtle changes like a new front grille with a chrome insert finish and the SQ8 badge at the front. The front bumper also gets redesigned air vents. The rear bumper gets a new diffuser with quad-exhaust inserts. The cabin is laid out similarly to the standard Q8 but features S logos on the steering and seats and the stainless steel pedals. The driver also gets a virtual cockpit and two touch screens on the centre console.

Currently, Audi India has not revealed any details about the SQ8’s arrival to India, nor have they made any announcement for the standard Q8. But the German manufacturer is gearing up to launch their first ever all-electric vehicle the Audi e-tron SUV in India with its India debut expected on June 25.