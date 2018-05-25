Audi slashes car prices by upto Rs 10 lakh: How much cheaper each car is now!

German automaker Audi has announced some attractive benefits on select car models in India. The new offers are valid on models like the Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and Audi Q3. The company is offering cash benefits in the range of Rs 2.7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh on these models along with Buy now, Pay in 2019 scheme and these offers are valid for a limited period. Audi A3 is now available at the dealerships at a discounted price of Rs 27.99 lakh. The Audi A4 and A6 can now be yours for Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 46.99 lakh respectively. Last but definitely not the least, you can now buy the Audi Q3 at a price of Rs 31.99 lakh. All prices being ex-showroom.

Watch our new Audi Q5 video review here:

Speaking on the launch of new offers, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, "Customer centricity is one of our key pillars as a part of the strategy for the year 2018, which is also the year of progression for Audi. We feel that stricter import duties and unfavorable taxes should not be the reason why an aspiring customer cannot afford his dream car. Audi is committed towards providing the best in class luxury cars with affordable packages and with such initiatives; we plan on translating that philosophy into a reality. This offer provides an opportunity of a lifetime, a now or never for our prospective customers to be a part of the Audi family."

Here are the new prices of Audi cars after discount:

Models A3 A4 A6 Q3 Previous Price Rs 33.1 lakh Rs 41.47 lakh Rs 56.69 lakh Rs 34.73 lakh New Price Rs 27.99 lakh Rs 35.99 lakh Rs 46.99 lakh Rs 31.99 lakh

The recently announced offers have been rolled out with multiple customer-centric sales and aftersales benefits. For instance, the customers can avail a buyback assurance of 57% through Audi Choice program on select models. Furthermore, customers can also go for Exchange offers and Service packages.