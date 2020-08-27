Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

The Audi RSQ8 brings in a 4.0-litre twin turbo TFSI engine. This engine is good for making 600hp of power and 800Nm, with a 0-100kmph claimed time of 3.8 seconds as well as a top speed of 250kmph.

By:Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:58 AM

Audi India has launched the RSQ8 at Rs 2.07 crore, ex-showroom.  The Audi RSQ8 bookings have begun a few weeks ago and deliveries for this monster SUV will start in a month’s time. Audi also offers the standard Q8 model in the Indian market and the last time we checked, this SUV was flying off the shelf. The Audi RSQ8 has set the record of being the fastest SUV around the Nordschleife with a 7 minute 42 second run. Equipment in this car involves an all-wheel steering, 23-inch diamond alloys, 4-zone climate control and roof spoiler. There is also the virtual cockpit as standard. Optional accessories include the black styling package to give it a gangsta look, matrix LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, and head-up display. It must be said that the standard form of the RSQ8 itself is menacing with that singleframe grille, strips in the body colour, and oval-shaped tail pipes.

The Audi RSQ8 brings in a 4.0-litre twin turbo TFSI engine. This engine is good for making 600hp of power and 800Nm. An 8-speed triptronic transmission sends power to all four-wheels through the permanently on quattro system. 0-100kmph is dispatched in just 3.8 seconds while the electronically limited top speed is 250kmph. With an Optional Dynamic Package Plus, the RSQ8 goes on to hit a top speed of 305kmph. Along with this V8 engine, there is also a 48-volt hybrid system paired. This brings in cylinder-on-demand wherein a couple of cylinders will shut down when not required. This in turn, saves fuel and emits lesser pollutants. There is also start-stop function dialled.

To minimise body roll during high speed cornering, Audi India has added an optional electromechanical roll stabilisation damper. A standard RS mode button is also given on the steering wheel and this is sai to change the character of the car from a daily driver to a proper race vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs and more!

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs and more!

Flipkart logistics to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030: First Indian E-Commerce to join EV100

Flipkart logistics to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030: First Indian E-Commerce to join EV100

Hero Xtreme 160R video review: Price, specs, features

Hero Xtreme 160R video review: Price, specs, features

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Travel from Delhi to London in a bus! Cost and route for world's longest bus journey

Travel from Delhi to London in a bus! Cost and route for world's longest bus journey

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 teased: Expected price, features of Harley-Davidson Street 750 rival

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 teased: Expected price, features of Harley-Davidson Street 750 rival

Rolls-Royce 'Spirit of Ecstasy' gets a makeover as brand pursues younger buyers

Rolls-Royce 'Spirit of Ecstasy' gets a makeover as brand pursues younger buyers

Mahindra trucks offered with iMAXX connectivity: Service due, fuel efficiency and more on phone

Mahindra trucks offered with iMAXX connectivity: Service due, fuel efficiency and more on phone

Hero MotoCorp hands over 4 Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Haryana Government: All details

Hero MotoCorp hands over 4 Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Haryana Government: All details

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted: Mahindra Thar rival's expected price, features, specs

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spotted: Mahindra Thar rival's expected price, features, specs