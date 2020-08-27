Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

The Audi RSQ8 brings in a 4.0-litre twin turbo TFSI engine. This engine is good for making 600hp of power and 800Nm, with a 0-100kmph claimed time of 3.8 seconds as well as a top speed of 250kmph.

Audi India has launched the RSQ8 at Rs 2.07 crore, ex-showroom. The Audi RSQ8 bookings have begun a few weeks ago and deliveries for this monster SUV will start in a month’s time. Audi also offers the standard Q8 model in the Indian market and the last time we checked, this SUV was flying off the shelf. The Audi RSQ8 has set the record of being the fastest SUV around the Nordschleife with a 7 minute 42 second run. Equipment in this car involves an all-wheel steering, 23-inch diamond alloys, 4-zone climate control and roof spoiler. There is also the virtual cockpit as standard. Optional accessories include the black styling package to give it a gangsta look, matrix LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, and head-up display. It must be said that the standard form of the RSQ8 itself is menacing with that singleframe grille, strips in the body colour, and oval-shaped tail pipes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Audi RSQ8 brings in a 4.0-litre twin turbo TFSI engine. This engine is good for making 600hp of power and 800Nm. An 8-speed triptronic transmission sends power to all four-wheels through the permanently on quattro system. 0-100kmph is dispatched in just 3.8 seconds while the electronically limited top speed is 250kmph. With an Optional Dynamic Package Plus, the RSQ8 goes on to hit a top speed of 305kmph. Along with this V8 engine, there is also a 48-volt hybrid system paired. This brings in cylinder-on-demand wherein a couple of cylinders will shut down when not required. This in turn, saves fuel and emits lesser pollutants. There is also start-stop function dialled.

To minimise body roll during high speed cornering, Audi India has added an optional electromechanical roll stabilisation damper. A standard RS mode button is also given on the steering wheel and this is sai to change the character of the car from a daily driver to a proper race vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.