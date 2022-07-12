Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition launched, limited production to just 23 units

The latest RS7 exclusive edition features exclusive design enhancements to the exterior and an updated interior look, but the engine stays the same.

Audi has introduced a special edition model of the 2022 RS7 for the US car market. It is called the “Exclusive Edition” and is to be produced in a limited run of just 23 units. Each model has a starting price of $165,400 (Rs 1.3 crore), excluding $1,095 (Rs 87,205)destination charge. The model will be available to order starting late summer of 2022.

Exterior

The new RS7 gets a more aggressive and sophisticated exterior look, sprayed with a special paint called “Mamba Black” with a pearl finish with “undertones of blue,”

Audi rings and emblems are blacked out to continue the noir theme. There are carbon fibre pieces on the front spoiler, rear diffuser, and mirrors, which enhance the look and save on weight in a technical sense, according to Audi.

The Exclusive Edition ride on a set of 22-inch V-spoke gloss wheels which cover blue painted brake callipers.

Interior

A four-seater RS7 cabin features an all-black interior beyond the seats, including door armrests, door panels, centre console, and upper dashboard covered in leather, accented with Sepang blue stitching, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters.

Under the hood

The RS7 Exclusive Edition is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is linked to a 48V mild hybrid system. which churns out 582 bhp and 799 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission system. According to the carmaker it sprints from 0-96 Kmph in just 3.5 seconds.