Audi RS6, RS7 to be followed by more performance driven plug-in hybrid models

Audi Sport, the performance division of Audi is working towards introducing more electrified models. The range will include performance-driven mild hyrbid and plug-in hybrid models. Recent electrified models from the brand include the latest generation iterations of the RS 6 and the RS 7. The plug-in hybrid models from the Audi Sport will allow these cars to run on an electric-only mode for shorter distances. However, the hyrbid powertrain will be inlined towards offering an additional performance boost.

Apart from hybrids, Audi Sport is also working on all-electric models as well. Remember the Taycan? Porsche's first all-electric four-door GT which made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show recently? Well, this is what the production-version of Audi's E-Tron GT Concept will be based upon. The same is expected to make its debut sometime during the second half of 2020.

Talking about the Audi RS 6, it comes with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of churning out 591 hp of power along with 800 Nm of peak torque. These figures are 40 hp and 100 Nm more than the previous generation iteration. Power is sent to all the four wheels through Audi's Quattro four-wheel-drive system. This engine is paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which offers automatic stop/start system for increased efficiency. Also, the RS 6 comes with cylinder deactivation which deactivates half of the cylinders when not needed.

The Audi RS 7 comes with the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged v8 engine that powers the RS 6 Avant. However, here, the power output stands at 600 hp while the torque remains the same at 800 Nm of peak torque. The RS 7 is equipped with the Quattro four-wheel-drive system and also comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which stores the kinetic energy generated during braking and then supply it back to the engine when needed.