Audi RS Q8 India launch on 27 August: Bookings open for fastest SUV around Nurburgring

Audi India opened bookings for the upcoming super-SUV, the Audi RS Q8 which will be launched on 27 August. It can be booked for a token amount of Rs 15 lakh.

Audi RS Q8 – the fastest SUV to lap Germany’s Nurburgring circuit and the most powerful SUV in Audi’s lineup – is now all set to launch in India on 27 August. While Audi just dropped a teaser on Twitter confirming the launch date, bookings were opened earlier this month at Rs 15 lakh. It is now only about a week before we find out the price which is expected to land close to Rs 2 crore. The new Audi SUV rivals the likes of BMW X6 M, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe, however, none of these have been launched in their latest guise yet. So, the closest rival to the RS Q8 currently will be the Lamborghini Urus.

But before that, here’s some trivia on the 600 hp Audi RS Q8. For starters, the RS Q8 shares the engine with the Audi RS7 Sportback which was launched in India in July this year. So, it is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes develops 600 hp and a whopping 800 Nm of torque.

This engine is coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and also offers all-wheel-steering. More impressive numbers here include the 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 3.8 seconds and if you remove the limiter, it can do a top speed of 305 km/h.

Also read: Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

The Audi RS Q8 even looks more aggressive compared to its standard Q8 SUV-coupe version. It rides on massive 22-inch alloy wheels and these can be swapped with larger 23-inch ones as well. Inside, it gets a similar design layout as the standard Q8, but with some RS touches. Interiors features include a virtual cockpit instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, dual touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s MMI interface and Alcantara leather upholstery.

Audi India has launched three cars in the country within this year already, including the RS7 Sportback. The RS Q8 will be its second performance car launch in India. Moreover, the German car marque has also confirmed that more Q models will be rolled out suggesting that the all-new Q3 could be the next SUV to arrive in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.