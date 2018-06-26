Audi RS Q8 Hybrid SUV at 680 hp is more powerful than R8! What makes it so fast

In a world where SUVs are pushing the limits of physics, defying their bulk and churning out power-figures that appear to come straight out of a supercar Audi’s new RS Q8 is set to set a new benchmark. New reports suggest that the SUV might make 680 hp from a hybrid powertrain. If these figures are true it is possible, that this will be the most powerful production Audi at the time of its launch. We expect the Audi RS Q8 to share its twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and electric motor with the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. In the Porsche, the twin-scroll turbo V8 makes 550 hp & 770 Nm of torque, while it is expected that the electric motor in the Audi will make 136 hp and 400 Nm of torque, bringing the total power to a massive 686 hp, all of which is likely to be mated to all four wheels through an 8-speed twin-clutch automatic transmission.

With these numbers, the Audi RS Q8 SUV is likely to make about 69hp more power and 290 Nm more torque than the Audi R8 V10 Plus. Although, the R8 will still probably be faster based on the weight difference. The RS Q8, on the other hand, is said to have a dedicated sports mode and a fully-electric mode.

In pure electric mode, the RS Q8 is expected to have a respectable range of 43 kms. Switch that for the Sports Mode and both the internal combustion engine and the electric motor work in conjunction, allowing the RS Q8 to get to 100 kmph in under 4 seconds. The standard Q8 already gets height-adjustable, sports-tuned adaptive air suspension and a proper centre differential-based, torque-vectoring Quattro four-wheel drive.

Once launched, Audi’s flagship SUV, the RS Q8 will probably also outpower the 650hp Lamborghini Urus and 550hp Porsche Cayenne Turbo. In their defence, the Audi will be the only one which is backed up by an electric motor as well.