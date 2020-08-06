Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Audi India has started accepting bookings for the upcoming super-SUV, the Audi RS Q8 which will be launched later this month. You can now books yours now for a token amount of Rs 15 lakh.

The Audi RS Q8, the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring, will be launched in India later this month. In preparation for the arrival of the super-SUV, Audi has started accepting bookings for the model at all dealerships in India. Interested buyers can now book their own Audi RS Q8 for a token amount of Rs 15 lakh. The official price of the vehicle will only be announced when the product is launched which we expect to around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom). Audi recently launched the RS7 Sportback model in India in July after much anticipation. The RS Q8 draws power from the same powertrain as the RS7 offering up to 600hp.

Like the RS7, the Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which develops 600hp and a staggering 800Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The 8-speed automatic transmission channels power to the Quattro all-wheel-drive and also offers all-wheel-steering. All that combined allows the RS Q8 to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds and with the limiter removed, can go up to a top speed of 305kmph.

In comparison to the standard Q8 SUV-coupe, the RS Q8 has been given a more aggressive styling. The SUV will sit on massive 22-inch alloy wheels as standard which can be swapped out for a set of larger 23-inch ones as well. In the cabin you will find a similar layout design as the standard Q8, but with some sporty RS touches. There will be a virtual cockpit instrument cluster, flat-button steering wheel, dual touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s MMI interface and a lot of Alcantara leather upholstery.

Audi has launched three models this year already, among which was the RS7 Sportback. the RS Q8 will be its second performance car launch in India. However, Audi India has confirmed that there are more Q models in the pipeline suggesting that the all-new Q3 could be the next SUV to arrive in India. While the RS Q8 rivals the BMW X6 M, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe, none of these models in their latest guise has been launched as yet. However, the closest rival to the RS Q8 is the Lamborghini Urus.

