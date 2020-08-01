Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi will be launching the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring, the Audi RS Q8 in India very soon. The automaker has confirmed that the rival to the BMW X6 M and Porsche Cayenne Coupe to set the benchmark before their arrival.

Aug 01, 2020

Before Porsche can officially announce the arrival of the Cayenne Turbo S Coupe and BMW can introduce the faster ‘M’ version of the X6, Audi will introduce the brand new Audi RS Q8 in India. The Q8 which was introduced recently in the Indian market will now be offered alongside its angrier and much faster brother. Audi India has teased the arrival of the super-SUV ahead of its launch this month. The Audi RS Q8 also holds the fastest lap time around the Nurburgring for SUVs. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that is tuned to develop 600hp and 800Nm of torque. The only existing rival to the Audi RS Q8 currently offered in India is its distant cousin, the Lamborghini Urus.

Thanks to that monster of an engine, the RS Q8 can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds which is astonishing considering that its a heavy and massive SUV. The RS Q8 is limited to a top speed of 250kmph as standard. But if you’re feeling adventurous, you can equip it with the optional Dynamic package which will derestrict that limiter allows you to travel even beyond up to a maximum speed of 300kmph. Luckily, the 8-speed automatic transmission channels all the power and torque to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system making it a little easier to tame.

The RS Q8 is expected to go on sale n India this month and is expected to carry a price tag of over Rs 2 crore ex-showroom. However, the official price will be announced soon, but Audi has not revealed exactly when that will be.

