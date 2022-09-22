Audi RS Q e-tron undergoes first endurance test

The Audi RS Q -e-tron has undergone weight reduction creating new opportunities for suspension set-up, that the brand wants to exploit.

Audi Sport has undertaken the first endurance test for the RS Q e-tron E2 in Morocco. As part of the extensive test, six drivers and co-drivers took the second evolution stage of the RS Q e-tron through tough conditions. As per Arnau Niubó Bosch, Project Leader Track Operations, the plan was to have nine days of testing so that each driver/co-driver pairing could work with the test vehicle for three days with two main objectives: to develop the second evolution for the Dakar Rally and to familiarize the driver teams with the new developments.

The Audi RS Q -e-tron has undergone weight reduction creating new opportunities for suspension set-up, that the brand wants to exploit. We are moving in a good direction. The electric drive with all its systems is also working more smoothly than at the test a year ago.”

All Audi Sport drivers and co-drivers were positively surprised by the lower weight of the prototype with an electric drive. “Not only the weight but also its distribution is more favorable now,” reports Carlos Sainz. “As a result, the car drifts less, it feels more agile and it’s easier to control.” An impression confirmed by Stéphane Peterhansel: “When we drive through long, fast corners, there are fewer centrifugal forces. So it’s much easier to stay on the inside of the corner. Likewise, our seating position is better than before.” Mattias Ekstrom, who is still a newcomer to off-road rallying after a successful career on the circuit and in rallycross, contributes his knowledge while benefiting from the knowledge edge of the two Dakar winners in the team.

“Carlos’ and Stéphane’s experience helps us enormously with the set-up,” says Mattias Ekstrom. “It’s not about lap times as on asphalt courses, but about having a predictable car. In addition to the lower weight, the improved aerodynamics are also clearly noticeable. It has a positive effect, especially at higher speeds.”

Audi Sport completed a total of 4,218 kilometers in Morocco. Together with the previous tests in Europe, this already results in a total distance of 6,424 kilometers for the Audi RS Q e-tron E2. However, the team has no time for a break: In less than two weeks, the second evolution of the rally prototype will experience its baptism of fire. Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz contest the Morocco Rally in the southwest of the country from October 1 to 6. With its varied terrain, it is considered the ideal event to prepare for the Dakar Rally.