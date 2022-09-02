Audi RS Q e-tron E2: lighter, more aerodynamic and even more efficient

The suffix E2 resembles Audi’s Group B rally cars of the 1980s, The company said in a press release that RS Q E-Tron gets redesigned bodywork, tweaks to optimize energy efficiency, and some ergonomic upgrades.

Audi has launched its series-hybrid RS Q E-Tron in July 2021, just after one year of the launch the carmaker has completely redesigned and enhanced the model, it’s called RS Q E-Tron E2 which is specifically designed for rally raid occasions. In 2022, the off-roader will compete in the Morocco Rally, and in 2023, at the Dakar Rally.

The design language is wholly changed, every external panel of the car is redesigned to improve aerodynamics. The cabin and exterior of the car has been widened because of new rules and regulations. Rather than blending into the doors, the front fenders sit up and away from the body. Audi claims that these changes reduce the coefficient of drag by 15%, and should also make tire changes easier.

The E2 is 99 kgs lighter than its predecessor, it weighs 2000 kgs while the previous series-hybrid weighs 2099 kgs, Audi noted that the body is also designed to have more easily removed panels for service, and wheels that are easier to handle. Several changes were made to the carbon-fiber lay-up of the body panels to reduce the weight, according to Audi.

The Audi RS Q E-tron E2 gets power from the one electric motor per axle, exactly like its predecessor, while the internal combustion engine is equipped as a generator. It sports a high-voltage battery, and a pair of electric motors that drive the wheels.

The battery in the old vehicle weighs 370 kilograms and has a capacity of around 50 kWh. A maximum of 500 kWh can be drawn from the battery.

Furthermore it also has an all-new air conditioning system that runs intermittently to reduce energy consumption and prevent coolant from freezing while a more aerodynamic body also improves efficiency.

Talking about the cockpit specifications, previously the cockpit was featured with multiple display screens and a panel having 24 switches, but to reduce the confusion engineers replaced those switches with a rotary knob with four settings- Stage, Road, Error and Settings that covers most essential features.