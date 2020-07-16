Audi RS 7 Sportback launched in India at Rs 1.94 crore: 48V mild-hybrid with 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds

The new Audi RS 7 Sportback is now available for purchase on Audi India's website and at dealerships. Audi also offers an augmented reality platform where customers can experience various customization features.

The new Audi RS 7 Sportback was launched in India today at Rs 1.94 crore while deliveries will begin in August. The RS 7 Sportback will be offered as a wide-bodied five-seater for the first time, which Audi says offers enhanced practicality along with several trim and equipment options. Prospective customers can book the Audi RS 7 Sportback online (www.audi.in) or at their nearest Audi India dealership which will also cater to all customization needs.

The new car will come with a wide array of customization and personalization options which can be accessed through an Augmented Reality experience for which customers can visit www.audi.in and use the 360° Product Visualizer to explore all features and customization options.

The Audi RS 7 Sportback rides on 53.34 cm wheels and gets RS-specific details such as the oval exhaust pipes and a powered rear spoiler. The RS details continue on the inside with displays for a virtual cockpit and a flat-bottomed RS steering wheel with Audi drive select RS1 and RS2 modes.

Capable of doing 0-100 kph in 3.6 seconds, the RS 7 Sportback is powered by a 4.0L V8 twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine that makes 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. It also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder on demand (COD) technology for improved efficiency. Adaptive air suspension is standard, along with Audi’s Quattro system with launch control as well.

Audi has equipped the RS 7 Sportback with progressive steering and also offers all-wheel steering as an optional extra. It gets RS ceramic brakes, and also has the option of Dynamic Package plus.

The front end is marked by LED headlamps with dynamic indicators as standard and it gets HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser lights as an optional extra. Standard equipment includes a rearview camera, B&O Sound System with 3D front surround system and 16 speakers with a 705 W output, but customers can opt for B&O Advanced Surround System with 3D sound in the front and rear from 19 speakers and 1820 W output. Head up display with RS-specific information is optional.

The new Audi RS 7 Sportback will be available in 13 standard exterior paint finishes, including two RS-specific shades of Nardo Grey and Sebring Black, crystal effect, as well as five Matte Effect paint finishes as an additional extra.

