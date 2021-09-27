Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Ken Block will be joining hands with Audi as the German automaker transitions towards electric mobility. They say that have something special in-store with the collaboration, but details are still unavailable.

Audi has signed up rally driver, YouTube sensation and marketing genius — Ken Block. Audi has stated that Block will join the company with “Joint projects in the field of electric mobility”. If you do not know who Ken Block is, a quick YouTube search will leave you gobsmacked with his Gymkhana videos. Ken Block is the co-founder of the American sports footwear brand DC Shoes. In order to market his brand, Block decided to bridge the marketing for his company with his love for motorsports and especially rallying.

Block became a rally driving and has competed in the World Rally Championship as well as the World Rallycross Championship. However, his Gymkhana YouTube videos where he drives his rallycross car through different environments and even closed city streets pulling outrageous stunts have gone viral.

Block had been signed up with Ford driving in various championships in the past as well as using Ford branded vehicles for his Gymkhana videos. He has now signed up with Audi, but there is no word on what the joint venture between the two will entail for now.

While Block has proven his capabilities behind the wheel, he is also quite a brand marketer. Whether Block will feature in one of Audi’s race programmes, help in the development of its future electric vehicles or as a brand ambassador or all three remains to be seen. All we know for now is that Block and Audi are said to collaborate “exclusively in the field of electric mobility with immediate effect.”

While announcing the partnership, Block stated “Audi is the brand that ignited my passion for motorsport. I am extremely excited to start this new chapter. Together, we will develop innovative projects and push the boundaries of electric mobility.”

Block began the relationship by living his dream to drive serval successful Audi race cars including the Audi Sport quattro S1, Audi V8 quattro DTM car and the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo. Of course he also drove the new e-tron GT road car.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.