Audi Q8 limited edition is here at Rs 1.18 Crore

The German Marque has launched the Audi Q8, a special edition priced at RS 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). The limited edition Q8 is available in three new colours ahead of the festive season. Audi removed the covers off the Audi Q8 facelift globally at the Munich Motor Show.

Audi Q8 limited edition: New updates

The special edition Q8 is available in three new colour options: Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Daytona Gray. Additionally, it gets black-styling exterior packages with a blacked-out grille- wing mirrors, and roof rails.

Audi Q8 limited edition features

Audi Q8 gets two touchscreens, an 8.5-inch unit for managing the HVAC, and a 10.1-inch unit in the infotainment system. Other features include an Audi virtual cockpit, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, a wireless charger, and a rear-view camera. Safety measures include 8 airbags, ESP, and more.

Audi Q8 limited edition powertrain

The Q8 runs on a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Audi Q8 pumps out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

As for the performance, it can speed up from 0-100 kph in just 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kph.

Audi Q8 price

Audi has launched the limited edition Q8 at the price of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). It will rival the Porsche Cayenne coupe and the Lexus RX.