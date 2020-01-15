Audi Q8 launched in India at Rs 1.33 crore: Audi’s flagship rival for Mercedes GLS, BMW X7

Audi has today launched its flagship SUV Q8 in India. The luxury SUV has been priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). With this, the Audi Q8 now joins the ranks of the BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS in the premium SUV segment in India. The Audi Q8 comes with a sharp yet dominating exterior design. Up-front, this SUV gets angular LED headlamps which flanks the Audi signature grille that sits in the middle. The front bumper houses large and angular air-dam fixtures which give this SUV a sporty stance.

The side profile of the Audi Q8 gets bold character lines and creases. It even gets a coupe-like roofline at the back which lends this SUV a sporty appearance. At the back, the Q8 comes with connected tail-lamps, a slightly raked boot-lid along with twin exhaust pipes.

The interiors of the Audi Q8 are very premium. Being a luxury offering, this SUV comes with leather upholstery along with soft-touch materials spread across the cabin. In terms of features and creature comforts, the Audi Q8 gets the virtual cockpit instrument cluster, twin touchscreen set-up on the centre console, a panoramic sunroof, two-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging among others.

Under the hood, the Audi Q8 boasts of a 3.0-litre TFSI engine. And this is the only option that will be offered with this SUV. This engine is capable of churning out 340 hp of power along with 500 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi has decided not to introduce a diesel engine in the Q8's line-up in sync with its plans of focusing only of petrol as well as electrified powertrains going into the BS6 era in India. The TFSI engine comes with a 48 V mild-hybrid system. The Q8 also comes with all-wheel steering.

The Audi Q8 comes with Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This SUV has a top speed of 250 kmph. 0-100 comes in 5.9 seconds. The Q8 comes with adaptive air suspension which offers the comfort of sports set-up. Through this, the ride height of the car can be adjusted by up to 3.5-inches.

In terms of safety, the Audi Q8 offers 8-airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system along with ISOFIX child seat mounts. Audi will be offering a variety of customisation packages on the Q8. From brake callipers to leather package, a variety of options will be offered under the same. Not only this, but the Q8 will also be offered with a wide range of exterior colour options.